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Learn About The Left's New Target: Fire Departments
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386 views • December 18, 2018
The left seems obsessed with proving that men and women are physically equal as evidence by a report that fire departments are lowing their standards of fitness in order to allow women to join. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how leftist policies will lead to actual deaths.
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