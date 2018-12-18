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Generation Z Now Under Attack By Leftist Authoritarians
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2907 views • December 18, 2018
Leftists are trying to manipulate the online experience of generation Z in order to control them. Paul Joseph Watson explores how the app "TikTok" is being used by the youth to use humor to fight back against authoritarianism.
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