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The Great Facebook Bullying Mystery
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4 views • December 18, 2018
The first 35 minutes, or so, of the video provide an overview of the sequence of events that led to my being purged from the Facebook social media platform for -- quite literally -- doing nothing. The last hour and ten minutes of the documentary explore an array of possible reasons for the corporation's decision to jettison me from Facebook, together with some critical reflections concerning potential ramifications emerging from, as well as possible solutions to, the problem.
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