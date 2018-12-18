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Farm Bill Fraud
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13 views • December 18, 2018
I woke up this morning and found out that congress and senate have secretly voted to continue their support for the genocide happening in Yemen. They put in a farm bill.
https://bit.ly/2Gp5qD0
https://bit.ly/2QDWzlR
https://bit.ly/2URCC9z
https://on.rt.com/9kq2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnoqoc4fjkg&t=97s
https://bit.ly/2Gp5qD0
https://bit.ly/2QDWzlR
https://bit.ly/2URCC9z
https://on.rt.com/9kq2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnoqoc4fjkg&t=97s
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