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Dana Woods in Laguna Niguel, CA
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187 views • December 18, 2018
A poignant account of the heartbreak one mother experienced as doctors continued to injure her son with clueless attempts to medicate the damage they had already caused via vaccinations. And the horrible "kick in the gut" that she received from them as they denied any culpability for the results of their medical interventions.
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