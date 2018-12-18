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FULL SHOW: 40 Yrs of China “Reform”: Globalist Model State
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36 views • December 18, 2018
China’s Xi celebrates 40 yrs of “reform”. But if Mao was so wonderful, why did China have to be rescued from his policies & why have the globalists & bankers allowed China to grow at an average of 9.5% yr while the US economy is throttled by the Federal Reserve? Then, why Trump should shut down the govt AND build the wall with or without Congress and 1 MILLION gun owners have ignored new restrictions — will the police start door-to-door enforcement?
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