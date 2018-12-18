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Why Trump SHOULD Shut Down Govt — Though He Won’t
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536 views • December 18, 2018
President Donald Trump is exploring "different" sources to pay for his proposed wall along the Mexican border, the White House said Tuesday in a potential sign the administration is backing away from a confrontation with Congress days before a partial government shutdown. David Knight gets into what he thinks will happen...
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