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The Deplatforming Of PewDiePie Has Begun, Learn Why
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2995 views • December 18, 2018
The left continues to prove they have no sense of humor as now they have chosen a popular YouTuber known as “Pewdiepie” who is politically incorrect. Alex exposes their lies and the agenda behind the attempted deplatforming.
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