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The Dogma Test for Predictions
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7 views • December 18, 2018
Is there any event or fact that would lead you to change your worldview? This is the essence of the dogma test, a tool investors can use to avoid being sucked into manias and bubbles.
E.B. Tucker, a senior analyst with Casey Research and independent director of Metalla Royalty, uses it often to survey investment opportunities.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-dogma-test-for-predictions/
E.B. Tucker, a senior analyst with Casey Research and independent director of Metalla Royalty, uses it often to survey investment opportunities.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-dogma-test-for-predictions/
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