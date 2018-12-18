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Pizza Hut ☆DOUBLE CHEESY CRUST PAN PIZZA☆ Food Review!!!
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17 views • December 18, 2018
NEW! Pizza Hut ☆DOUBLE CHEESY CRUST PAN PIZZA☆! A combination of Stuffed Crust and Original Pan Pizza, with a NEW Double Cheesy Crust combining a Signature Ring of melted cheese, with a sprinkle of Parmesan, oregano and a toasted Parmesan crust! Only for a LIMITED TIME!!!
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