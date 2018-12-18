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Arby's ☆BACON BEEF ‘N CHEDDAR☆ Food Review!!!
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NEW! Arby's® ☆BACON BEEF ‘N CHEDDAR☆ Sandwich! Now available for a LIMITED TIME! Thinly sliced roast beef with pepper bacon, warm cheddar cheese sauce, and red ranch sauce served on a toasted onion roll. Because the best way to make a new classic is to put bacon on an old classic. Look for the 2 for $6 campaign on these sandwiches for the best deal! Hurry! These won't be around forever!
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