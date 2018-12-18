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McDonald's ☆BACON EGG & CHEESE McGRIDDLE☆ Food Review!!!
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6 views • December 18, 2018
McDonald's ☆BACON EGG & CHEESE McGRIDDLE☆! Two fluffy maple-syrup pancake buns, sandwiched together with Bacon, Egg and American Cheese and served up with a 2 for $4 limited time sale! See how this short stack stacks up when I break it down and go in for a BIG BITE!!!
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