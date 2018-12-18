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SHAKE SHACK ☆Green Chile Bacon DOUBLE CheddarShack Burger☆ Food Review!!!
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0 view • December 18, 2018
Colorado Residents REJOICE! Shake Shack has finally arrived in the mile-high city and they brought with them an EXCLUSIVE burger on their menu available only in Colorado locations! The ☆Green Chile CheddarShack Burger☆! This regional offering includes shredded white cheddar, green chiles and scallions. I got mine with DOUBLE patties AND bacon! This is my first time at Shake Shack, so why not go all out with this 'locals-only' bacon cheeseburger! BIG BITE!!!
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