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US space force announced and why we need it
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12 views • December 18, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8n7Eb_IM7U
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-expected-to-sign-order-creating-us-space-command-in-coming-days-officials
https://www.csis.org/analysis/why-we-need-space-force
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-was-an-astronaut-we-need-a-space-force/2018/08/23/637667e6-a6fb-11e8-b76b-d513a40042f6_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f4ab5ea36d02
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-expected-to-sign-order-creating-us-space-command-in-coming-days-officials
https://www.csis.org/analysis/why-we-need-space-force
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-was-an-astronaut-we-need-a-space-force/2018/08/23/637667e6-a6fb-11e8-b76b-d513a40042f6_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f4ab5ea36d02
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