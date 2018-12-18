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Between Lambs and Lions (HD) - Mark Sutherland
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16 views • December 18, 2018
In a dystopian future, politician Daniel Alesso campaigns against the oppressive New Republic, challenging the President as the last remaining honest face in American history.
Mark Sutherland is a friend and has given me personal permission to repost this short movie.
In my opinion, America is perilously close to becoming what this movie suggests: a nation that has given up its liberties and freedoms and as a result of this constant bartering for peace and safety loses both.
Wake up, remnant!
Mark Sutherland is a friend and has given me personal permission to repost this short movie.
In my opinion, America is perilously close to becoming what this movie suggests: a nation that has given up its liberties and freedoms and as a result of this constant bartering for peace and safety loses both.
Wake up, remnant!
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