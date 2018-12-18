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"EMP: Equipping Modern Patriots: A Story of Survival"
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22 views • December 18, 2018
This Unabridged Audiobook is: FREE with 30-day trial.
https://www.audible.com/pd/B00J5QIZAW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWU-BK-ACX0-016987&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_016987_pd_us
This is a story of survival following the destruction of the electric grid & nearly every electronic device in the country.
This is not only a thrilling story, but offers practical life-saving advice for an imminent threat.
By: Jonathan Hollerman
Narrated by: Kent Clark
Listen to this audiobook anytime, anywhere
https://www.audible.com/pd/B00J5QIZAW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWU-BK-ACX0-016987&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_016987_pd_us
This is a story of survival following the destruction of the electric grid & nearly every electronic device in the country.
This is not only a thrilling story, but offers practical life-saving advice for an imminent threat.
By: Jonathan Hollerman
Narrated by: Kent Clark
Listen to this audiobook anytime, anywhere
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