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New Karanto Defense Knife! A Karambit and Tanto in One Knife!
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68 views • December 18, 2018
This is the New Karanto Knife. Finally a Karambit and Tanto blade in one! Now available to the public. It uses the patented Vex Drive tooling feature that you can use as an actual screwdriver with any 1/4" inch hex nibs. When done using the Vex Drive and nibs you can store it in the included carrying pouch and the knife can be used as a defense tool and can direct deploy from your pocket with one hand and it uses NO springs to assist it. Watch our other videos to see this knife in action!
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