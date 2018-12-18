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Myth Vaccinations Prevent Disease
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29 views • December 18, 2018
Myth Vaccinations Prevent Disease - westonaprice org
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmoG7usFxas
Vaccinations
TheWestonAPrice Published on Jul 24, 2015
What they are not telling you about vaccines.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmoG7usFxas
Vaccinations
TheWestonAPrice Published on Jul 24, 2015
What they are not telling you about vaccines.
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