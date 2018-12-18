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Pastor Arrested in America for Talking About Christianity
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33 views • December 18, 2018
Have a private conversation in America, get told to stop, stop, go get a coffee, then on your way out of the shop get arrested and later prosecuted. That's the new freedom of speech in America when it conflicts with Sharia law. Ramin Parsa explains.
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