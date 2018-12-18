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Health Ranger interviews Jeffrey Smith about dangers of GMOs
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48 views • December 18, 2018
Jeffrey Smith from SeedsOfDeception.com reveals the dangers of GMO foods in this interview with Mike Adams the Health Ranger. See more videos at NaturalNews.com

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