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Pastor Johnson's Analysis of Chandler, AZ Police Brutality Footage
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8 views • December 18, 2018
Pastor Michael Johnson of Temple Baptist Church in Jacksonville, NC gives commentary and analysis of the Chandler, AZ police body cam footage.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BrjZAm
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BrjZAm
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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