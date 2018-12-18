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Full Show – What Will The Fall Of America And Trump Look Like? – 12/17/2018
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1641 views • December 18, 2018
President Trump blasted the Federal Reserve for “even considering” an interest rate hike. Furthermore, shares in Johnson & Johnson fell after an investigation reportedly found the company was withholding information about asbestos levels in its products. Joining today’s show is Freedom First’s Joey Gibson rallying for Americans’ right to defend themselves. Ex-Muslim Christian pastor Ramin Parsa explains how he was arrested for sharing his testimony - in Minnesota. Start your week informed.
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