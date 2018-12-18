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ObamaCare Architect Gruber Claims Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand The Constitution
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625 views • December 18, 2018
Jonathon Gruber, the primary architect behind Obamacare, claims the SCOTUS doesn’t understand the constitution after a Texas federal Judge ruled Obamacare unconstitutional. Alex exposes the hypocrisy of this globalist minion.
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