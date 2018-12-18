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VIDEO: Ron Paul Warns Of 1929 Era Depression Coming
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1484 views • December 18, 2018
Alex Jones presents video of Dr. Ron Paul in an interview with Futures Now where he predicts that, following yet another unnecessary rate hike by the independent Federal Reserve, the United States economy could be thrown into a depression similar to the one suffered in 1929.
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