© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith Goldy Fined $43,000 And Denied Equal Treatment Under The Law
Follow
0
Share
Report
322 views • December 18, 2018
Faith Goldy has been ordered to pay over $43,000 in 30 days to Bell Media, which she sued for not providing her Mayoral campaign equal treatment as required by law.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.