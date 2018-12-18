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Elites Are In A Planetary Race To Destroy The World Using Weather Weapons
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1665 views • December 18, 2018
Alex Jones discusses the terraforming operation being carried out by world elites who are racing to implement the deadliest weather modifying weapon to prepare the planet for extreme depopulation.
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