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Think For Yourself - Beatles Cover
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40 views • December 18, 2018
Here is a Beatles cover I did with some friends. I did all the vocals, drums, percussion, engineering, mixing, and mastering at Studio40 in St Petersburg, FL. The photos span my musical career beginning in the mid 60's.
Credits Beatles of course for creating such a great song.
Tom Delegge on Organ
Tom Hanlon on Bass and Fuzz Bass
Duane Solyom on Guitar
All three from the Chicago area.
Credits Beatles of course for creating such a great song.
Tom Delegge on Organ
Tom Hanlon on Bass and Fuzz Bass
Duane Solyom on Guitar
All three from the Chicago area.
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