God Has Given You Talents to Fulfill Divine Purposes No Matter the Odds... (NEVER GIVE UP!)

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The fact I can dunk a basketball after 3 major knee surgeries and 5 screws in my knees, proves God answers prayers.
When it seems like strange and weird thing are happening to you, this is usually a sign that you are getting closer to fulfilling that divine purpose God gave you to fulfill.
Never Give Up.
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com