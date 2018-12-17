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Police Body Cam Footage of Christians Being Arrested
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21 views • December 17, 2018
In late October of this year, soul-winners from Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ were arrested for preaching the gospel. This video shows some of the police body cam footage of the encounter.
Original videos:
http://bit.ly/2EAHfjy
http://bit.ly/2SRRZNq
http://bit.ly/2SRz7hu
http://bit.ly/2Es4zz0
http://bit.ly/2CjJtkS
http://bit.ly/2QC1C6o
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original videos:
http://bit.ly/2EAHfjy
http://bit.ly/2SRRZNq
http://bit.ly/2SRz7hu
http://bit.ly/2Es4zz0
http://bit.ly/2CjJtkS
http://bit.ly/2QC1C6o
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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