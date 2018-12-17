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How The CIA Uses Art And Music To Control Populations
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2734 views • December 17, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how gangster 'thug' rap culture was designed and disseminated by the Central Intelligence Agency to break up the black American family, corrupt the minds of young people, and create a toxic culture that they could then pretend to save the U.S. citizenry from.
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