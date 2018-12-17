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Censorship 2019: Stop The Fascists
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554 views • December 17, 2018
The top trends of 2019 have been announced by the “Trends Journal” with censorship one of the top trends. Gerald explains that patriots must stand against all attacks on free speech.
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