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The First Bank of the United States in a Nutshell
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13 views • December 17, 2018
Of all things, the most controversial issue of President George Washington’s first term swirled around a bank. While Alexander Hamilton championed the establishment of the First Bank of the United States, Thomas Jefferson believed it would endanger liberty, ignite a constitutional crisis, and set a dangerous precedent. In this video, Dave Benner explains why.
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