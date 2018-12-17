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Parents Are To Blame In Migrant Child’s Death
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386 views • December 17, 2018
Alex Jones counters the mainstream medias' narrative about the untimely death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl by placing the blame for her passing squarely on her own parents, who brought her on the miles long journey, rather than the border patrol agents who found and tried to save her.
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