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Arizona Governor Ducey Has His Head Up His Ass
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27 views • December 17, 2018
Theresa
Zolna Report December 1, 2018
Having picked Jon Kyl to take brain dead John McCain's Senate seat, not having known that Jon Kyl was a lobbyist for Covington and Burling, clearly proves to me that Ducey has his head up his ass.
Zolna Report December 1, 2018
Having picked Jon Kyl to take brain dead John McCain's Senate seat, not having known that Jon Kyl was a lobbyist for Covington and Burling, clearly proves to me that Ducey has his head up his ass.
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