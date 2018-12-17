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MindWars and the Temple of Set with Michael A. Aquino
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63 views • December 17, 2018
Former US Army Lieutenant Colonel Michael A. Aquino was the first officially recognized Satanic Chaplain of the United States Army. In 1975, Aquino and his wife Lilith resigned from the Church of Satan and established their own group, the Temple of Set, founded as a church and incorporated as a non-profit organization with both federal and tax-exempt status. He is the author of "The Coming Forth by Night" and publishes a newsletter, "The Scroll of Set."
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