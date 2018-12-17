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BEST PIZZAGATE DOCUMENTARY PEDOPHILIA RINGS EXPOSED By WIKILEAKS! (2017)
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346 views • December 17, 2018
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Credit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5gpU7F9AnI
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One commenter: "This guy literally a documentary genius. He intelligently breaks down this pizza gate issue like a surgeon."
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Credit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5gpU7F9AnI
- Please share and get this out to everybody!
One commenter: "This guy literally a documentary genius. He intelligently breaks down this pizza gate issue like a surgeon."
Fair Use
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