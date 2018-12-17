© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Children Paralyzed As A Coverup Continues
Follow
1
Share
Report
1116 views • December 17, 2018
A recent outbreak of a polio like disease has paralyzed children across America. The CDC and the mockingbird media are doing their best to keep this mysterious threat to Americans quiet. Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to damage those unfortunate enough to trust the untouchable pharmaceutical companies. Even former Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno was recently damaged by a pneumonia vaccination.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.