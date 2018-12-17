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Decades Old Cancer Conspiracy Uncovered
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101 views • December 17, 2018
Reports that Johnson & Johnson conspired with FDA to hide the presence of asbestos in Baby Powder for decades caused the stock to plunge 10% (over $23 BILLION). The company dismissed it as a “conspiracy theory” but it bears an uncanny resemblance to the vaccine cover-up
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