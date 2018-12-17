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Kavanaugh Will Keep ObamaCare
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588 views • December 17, 2018
Conservatives rejoiced over a judge’s decision ruling that ObamaCare is illegal. What is the basis for the ruling and will it stand in the Supreme Court? Kavanaugh’s previous judicial opinion on ObamaCare looks like he will side with the liberals again—as he did on the recent Planned Parenthood case.
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