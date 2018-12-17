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MK ULTRA Is Far Worse Than Previously Known
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1559 views • December 17, 2018
The CIA’s 1953 research budget allotted roughly 10 million dollars to be dedicated to human experimentation involving hypnosis and amnesia, utilizing the effects of heroin, morphine, barbiturates, amphetamine, LSD, BZ, Scopolamine, and other hallucination causing compounds. We are learning that the notorious MK Ultra Research only scratched the surface.
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