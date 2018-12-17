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FULL SHOW: Now Brussels Erupts Against Globalist UN Migration Pact
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72 views • December 17, 2018
“Yellow Vests” go topless in France as protests against globalism spread to the EU capital Brussels; will one judge’s ruling take down ObamaCare or will Kavanaugh save it at the Supreme Court; $20 BILLION wiped from Johnson & Johnson stock after Reuters exposes cancer cover-up—is it a “conspiracy theory”, guest Arthur Schaper on Canada’s persecution of a Christian handing out tracts at a gay pride parade is a harbinger of what’s coming to USA with USMCA.
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