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Pentagon Unveils New Forever War in Syria
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395 views • December 17, 2018
Christmas is being celebrated in Damascus, Syria for the first time in years as the govt drove out ISIS. But establishment media is quietly reporting that America is occupying a third of the country and has no intentions of EVER leaving our newest “forever war”
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