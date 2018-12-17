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Canada: Jail & $104M Lawsuit for Handing Out Christian Tracts
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111 views • December 17, 2018
Guest Arthur Schaper recounts the story of a Canadian man facing jail time and $104M lawsuit for the “hate crime” of handing out Christian tracts at a gay pride parade. This draconian intolerance is coming to America, embedded in Trump’s USMCA “trade deal”. Here’s how you stop it.
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