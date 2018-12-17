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Jordan Peterson on The Necessity of Free Speech and Free Thought
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50 views • December 17, 2018
Join Jordan B Peterson as he succinctly lays out the vital necessity of free speech and free thought.
To order the book "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" in Canada go here: https://www.amazon.ca/12-Rules-Life-A...
To order the book "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" in the US go here: https://www.amazon.com/12-Rules-Life-...
To order the audiobook in Canada go here: https://www.audible.ca/pd/Science-Mat...
To order the book "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" in Canada go here: https://www.amazon.ca/12-Rules-Life-A...
To order the book "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" in the US go here: https://www.amazon.com/12-Rules-Life-...
To order the audiobook in Canada go here: https://www.audible.ca/pd/Science-Mat...
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