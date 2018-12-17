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Governments Admit To Controlling The Weather
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668 views • December 17, 2018
China and Russia now admit they are modifying earth’s atmosphere using HAARP-like technology. Alex Jones breaks down the globalists agenda of damaging our environment to attack the human population.
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