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Border Hell As Democrats Choose Treason
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1683 views • December 17, 2018
The Border Wall battle will likely define the Trump Presidency when it’s all said and done. On the one hand, a populist President has tirelessly railed against the unprotected U.S. border. While, the Democrats, who supported border protection in the past. Have
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