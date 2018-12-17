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Unconstitutional! Obamacare Decision in Federal Court: Good Morning Liberty 12-17-18
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2 views • December 17, 2018
On Friday, the Northern District of Texas found that Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, is unconstitutional. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin reviews the 2 main components of the court's opinion.
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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