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Quien y como deciden las nuevas vacunas
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515 views • December 17, 2018
Vacuna para Hepatitis A, con nuevo ingrediente utiliza ADN sintético y aumenta el riesgo de ataques cardíacos Un adyuvante completamente nuevo que ha sido aprobado para usarse en esta vacuna no se usa en ningún otro lugar del mundo. Es el adyuvante 1018 u oligodesoxinucleótido fosfoguanosina de citosina, CpG-ODN, que utiliza moléculas de ADN sintético. Aca esta el video Original espero no los saquen: February 2018 ACIP Meeting - Welcome; Hepatitis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpB4w9USEbc .
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