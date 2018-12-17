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Google Minions Subvert The Constitution
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189 views • December 17, 2018
It's a hard red pill that we all must swallow. The United States Congress is occupied by a corporatocracy. It has been for at least over a Century. And it has become so brazen. That foreign interests drop cash on the barrel head via their minions in large American Corporations for the influence of our elected representatives in bulk.
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