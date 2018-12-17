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Ben Gilroy of Yellow Vest Ireland lists demands to the Irish government
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16 views • December 17, 2018
Ben Gilroy fronts the people of Ireland's demands. Amongst them:
Work and thrive in a safe and dignified manner.
Rejection of all corruption, cronyism and political deception
Insertion of cameras in all civil courts
Constitutional protection of Ireland’s water from privatisation
Medicinal Cannabis legalised immediately
Return Ireland’s Oil & Gas reserves to public ownership
An effective means to Remove corrupt Gardai, civil servants & judges
Abolishment of the TV Licence
Work and thrive in a safe and dignified manner.
Rejection of all corruption, cronyism and political deception
Insertion of cameras in all civil courts
Constitutional protection of Ireland’s water from privatisation
Medicinal Cannabis legalised immediately
Return Ireland’s Oil & Gas reserves to public ownership
An effective means to Remove corrupt Gardai, civil servants & judges
Abolishment of the TV Licence
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